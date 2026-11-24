“Starlink-7 over California” by Forest Katsch via Unsplash

Before becoming a young entrepreneur, Élie Cantin-Nantel was a college student and journalist at a Canadian news and commentary outlet. His initial post-college plan? Law school.

“I wanted to become a lawyer, and then I realized I could make as much money as an entrepreneur and not spend $60,000 on a law degree,” Élie told me. While covering a Canadian election campaign, he noticed YouTubers independently doing similar work. It was then that he had his epiphany about what his entrepreneurial path could look like. “If they can do it, then maybe I can give it a try.”

Not long after, in his final year before graduating, Élie founded EMCN Media, a Canada-based digital media company that produces video content on Canadian, American, and international political and cultural topics. Today, EMCN is Élie’s full-time, YouTube-centric venture, putting out videos he describes as monologues, interviews, or documentaries. As the saying goes, time is money, something Élie quickly learned from a job that often puts him in the air for things like firsthand reporting, filming, and in-person interviews. And when slow and unreliable internet interrupts upload work, costs can start piling up.

Élie is joined by many others, with a 2024 American Express survey finding 58 percent of business travelers identifying in-flight Wi-Fi as a “must-have.” And for years, the commercial aviation experience has been plagued by inadequate internet connectivity. That may be changing. SpaceX’s low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite internet service, Starlink, is increasingly offering a home-broadband-like experience in the air, and consumers who have experienced it are reluctant to look back. Commercial airlines, competing for those customers, are racing to integrate LEO satellite internet.

United Airlines, an early Starlink adopter, is offering a window into positive consumer sentiment. In 2026, the airline reported its highest Wi-Fi customer satisfaction score since 2023, with Starlink-equipped flights receiving more than double the satisfaction scores of aircraft using traditional Wi-Fi systems. And United is already reaping the benefits, with some customers even shifting airline loyalty after trying it out for the first time. One customer said, “The experience impressed me enough that I’ve flown United every trip since.”

But for entrepreneurs like Élie, reliable airline internet service is about more than just convenience or entertainment.

Speaking to me virtually from a hotel in Paris, Élie told me about how much his work keeps him at 30,000 feet. In October alone, he took roughly 10 or 12 flights. “I’ve spent this year basically more than a week on airplanes, cumulatively.” And these aren’t just quick one- or two-hour flights, with his travels often taking him across countries and continents. An eight-hour flight can mean a missed upload, and in turn, lost revenue.

What if slow and unreliable in-flight internet could be a thing of the past? For Élie, it could mean the end of thousands of dollars in lost revenue in any given month. “A YouTube video, at least on my channel, makes anywhere low end of like $150 to high end of over $2,000,” Élie explained, describing unstable in-flight connectivity over long travel periods as “not just an inconvenience,” but lost revenue.

“Will, no video today,” he’ll often have to text his contractor. “Wi-Fi isn’t working.” As Starlink becomes more advanced and mainstream in commercial air travel, that text message could become a relic.

Starlink’s LEO satellite model enables in-flight internet service with lower latency (less lag time) by operating satellites that orbit closer to Earth. This distance matters because of how long it takes a signal to travel, with Starlink’s LEO satellites orbiting at roughly 340 miles above Earth and traditional geostationary (GEO) satellites at roughly 22,236 miles. Moreover, Starlink allows for faster service than GEO satellites typically offer in the air today by scaling far more of its LEO satellites (as of writing, there are roughly 11,200 active Starlink satellites in orbit). Each Starlink satellite generally covers a smaller area and fewer people than a GEO satellite. The scale of satellites and how many people each serves matters because it means each user gets a bigger piece of the capacity pie, resulting in less congestion and faster upload and download speeds.

Starlink is demonstrating LEO’s advantage in the real world. Ookla, an internet performance measurement company, sets download and upload speed thresholds for in-flight connectivity of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) and 3 Mbps, respectively. It considers these thresholds “practical requirements for digital productivity and entertainment,” with download speeds above 25 Mbps enabling buffer-free high-definition streaming and upload speeds above 3 Mbps helping facilitate reliable cloud-based work.

In speed testing covering the latter half of 2025 measuring in-flight Wi-Fi provider performance, Starlink was found to vastly outperform these thresholds. Its median download and upload speeds were measured at roughly 213 Mbps and 30 Mbps, respectively. Ookla observed: “Starlink was so much faster than its competitors that even its worst performance was better than their typical service.” Furthermore, the performance measurement company particularly highlighted the gap in upload speeds. “This lead was even greater when it came to upload speeds; Starlink’s bottom 10th percentile (11.73 Mbps) were nearly as fast as the top users on Intelsat’s network (13.84 Mbps) and were significantly faster than everyone else.”

For reference, BroadbandNow recommends upload speeds of 10 Mbps for 1080p YouTube uploads and 20 to 30 Mbps for 4K YouTube uploads. Assuming other factors do not stand in the way, Starlink’s median speeds in commercial aviation appear to be a game changer for Élie’s video uploads, and certainly for basic cloud computing work.

The latency gap is massive, too. Remember, the lower the lag time, the better. Starlink’s median multi-server latency was measured at 43 milliseconds (ms), 689 ms faster than the next best competitor’s median of 732 ms.

None of this is to say GEO satellite internet is unusable, and Ookla makes clear that some GEO satellite internet providers are still providing what it describes as “usable Wi-Fi.” And in November 2025, GEO satellite internet provider Viasat deployed a new satellite into orbit designed in part to serve broadband customers.

Nevertheless, usability is a floor expectation, and the service quality gap between LEO- and GEO-based internet providers is enormous. What Starlink is demonstrating is that its satellite constellation’s speeds are not only outshining GEO speeds but also competing with home broadband speeds. For context, to receive federal funding under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, a provider must demonstrate it can meet benchmarks of 100 Mbps download speeds, 20 Mbps upload speeds, and round-trip latency of 100 ms in at least 95 percent of tests. Starlink is not merely usable on commercial flights. At median performance, it is already emerging as a provider that can offer a home-broadband-like experience.

United may be an early adopter of LEO satellite internet, but it is far from alone, with more than 40 global airlines announcing they will integrate Starlink into their flights. And as recently as October, American Airlines announced it would expand upon its initial Starlink investment, committing to installing Starlink service into “every mainline jet.” Meanwhile, at least two airlines have announced deals with Starlink’s emerging competitor, Amazon Leo.

It is worth noting that Amazon Leo has faced some setbacks in the deployment of its planned LEO satellite constellation, and in June, the FCC waived a rule requiring Amazon to have approximately 1,600 satellites in orbit by this past July as the company fell behind in meeting this deadline. In May, Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket exploded during a static fire test. And this month, Amazon Leo lost 40 LEO satellites set to be deployed after United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan rocket failed to deliver them into orbit. Both rockets were grounded as a result.

With Vulcan and New Glenn set to be major launch vehicles for Amazon Leo, the timing of the company’s full-scale commercial launch is a bit uncertain. Still, there is reason for optimism.

Just today, Amazon successfully sent 36 new satellites into orbit, increasing the number of LEO satellites it has in orbit to roughly 430. Further, New Glenn is slated to fly again in January 2027, and the company still plans to launch satellite service before the end of 2026. Following the November Vulcan failure, Amazon Leo appears undeterred, with Fierce Network reporting that Amazon says it is “pressing ahead.” Fierce says Amazon already has enough satellites in orbit to launch commercial service “across certain latitudes.”

While it may be some time before Amazon Leo catches Starlink, it shouldn’t be lost that commercial LEO satellite internet remains a novel concept, one largely viewed as unworkable not long ago. Just months after Elon Musk announced his initial plans to build a commercial LEO satellite internet project, in 2015, Wired published an article titled “Internet by Satellite Is a Space Race With No Winners.” In 2018, in an Inverse article titled “Elon Musk’s SpaceX Satellite Internet Plan Slammed by Experts,” one “expert” was quoted on the subject as saying, “Nothing has changed except the level of hysteria and the level of unrealistic expectations.”

Even as late as mid-2024, none of the four largest U.S. commercial airlines had announced LEO satellite internet integration. Today, all are joining the LEO buildout. Past performance is not indicative of future results, as the saying goes. And when Starlink was still a concept and emerging, the past performance of other LEO satellite ventures wasn’t great. Musk pushed forward anyway. Today, Starlink, a primarily privately financed venture, is SpaceX’s profitable operation. Amazon Leo may be facing setbacks but should be lauded, like SpaceX, for also risking its own private capital in its efforts to achieve something extraordinary.

A concept seen as science fiction a short time ago is now transforming how we use and access the internet. And Starlink has proven it to be profitable. Its success is a testament to capitalism, risk-taking, and people who dare to try something thought impossible. Once scaled in commercial air travel, LEO satellite internet means better entertainment, yes. But for entrepreneurs like Élie, it can mean building one’s dream that day or not.

Ed Tarnowski is the Founder and Editor of The Compute Optimist and a Resident Fellow, Technology and Innovation at the R Street Institute. All opinions expressed are his own.